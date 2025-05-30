A family-run guest house could soon be crowned the best B&B in England.

Sunnyside Guest House has been named a double finalist in the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, placing it officially among the top three B&Bs in England and the top three ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism businesses in the country.

The B&B is ran by husband and wife duo Anthony and Larissa Duffey and is built on a mantra of “responsible, caring and sustainable tourism”.

Located just minutes from Southport’s scenic seafront, Sunnyside blends boutique charm with purposeful choices. Guests can enjoy breakfasts made with local free-range produce, honey from their own beehive, and artwork from Southport’s creative community displayed throughout the house.

Anthony said: “I think we’re one of the few B&Bs in the country to have our very own beehive!” Larissa said they team want people to “feel genuinely looked after”. She added: “We want to show that tourism can be beautiful, kind, and sustainable, without costing the earth.”

The duo, alongside the head of the household – their baby Margot – pride themselves on being able to represent Southport on a national stage. Anthony said: “At a time when compassion and connection matter more than ever – especially in Southport - our approach is resonating not just with guests, but now at the highest levels of the tourism industry.

Sunnyside Guest House Southport honey bee inspection. | Submitted

“We were deeply moved, like many others, by the events of last summer but what followed was a quiet strength. Neighbours supporting each other, small acts of kindness, and a renewed sense of togetherness. That’s the spirit we try to reflect here at Sunnyside.”

Already crowned B&B of the Year at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards, Sunnyside will now go on to represent the region at the national finals.

The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence are considered the most prestigious in the English tourism sector, celebrating outstanding service, innovation, and sustainable practices. This year’s ceremony takes place on June 4 at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange.