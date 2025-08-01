Classic Football Shirts has launched its latest pop-up in Liverpool, coinciding with the release of Liverpool FC’s new adidas kits for the 2025/26 season.

‘The Vault’ pop-up store will opened at 9.00am today (August 1), with Reds fans able to bag vintage shirts from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. The space showcases a “special” exhibition and retail experience celebrating iconic football shirts, unforgettable players, and legendary moments from Liverpool’s rich footballing history.

Match-worn shirts from some of the club’s greatest ever players, including Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Steven Gerrard, are available alongside shirts worn in major cup finals, key European fixtures and historic title runs.

The exhibition comes from the world-renowned Classic Football Shirts archive - the only collection of its kind with every shirt from the adidas x Liverpool era, including one-offs, player-issue rarities, and pieces worn by club legends.

To mark the opening, fans are able to purchase the new 2025/26 shirt, with free printing, exclusive tote bags and custom t-shirts available in-store on launch day (while stocks last). A curated selection of classic shirts are also available to buy, along with rare archive drops online across the weekend.

The Vault is open Friday 9-5pm, Saturday 10-4pm, Sunday 10-4pm and Monday 9-4pm.

Take a look at the new store below.

