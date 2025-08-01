Inside Classic Football Shirts Liverpool pop-up as LFC launch new 2025/26 adidas kits

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Classic Football Shirts opens a new pop-up in Liverpool featuring match-worn shirts from legends and the launch of the 2025/26 adidas kits.

Classic Football Shirts has launched its latest pop-up in Liverpool, coinciding with the release of Liverpool FC’s new adidas kits for the 2025/26 season.

The Vault’ pop-up store will opened at 9.00am today (August 1), with Reds fans able to bag vintage shirts from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. The space showcases a “special” exhibition and retail experience celebrating iconic football shirts, unforgettable players, and legendary moments from Liverpool’s rich footballing history.

Match-worn shirts from some of the club’s greatest ever players, including Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Steven Gerrard, are available alongside shirts worn in major cup finals, key European fixtures and historic title runs.

- Liverpool FC launch new 2025/26 adidas home and away kits

- Classic Football Shirts opens in Liverpool as Reds launch new 2025/26 adidas kit

The exhibition comes from the world-renowned Classic Football Shirts archive - the only collection of its kind with every shirt from the adidas x Liverpool era, including one-offs, player-issue rarities, and pieces worn by club legends.

To mark the opening, fans are able to purchase the new 2025/26 shirt, with free printing, exclusive tote bags and custom t-shirts available in-store on launch day (while stocks last). A curated selection of classic shirts are also available to buy, along with rare archive drops online across the weekend.

The Vault is open Friday 9-5pm, Saturday 10-4pm, Sunday 10-4pm and Monday 9-4pm.

Take a look at the new store below.

Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool.

1. Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool

Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool.

2. Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool

Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool. | Classic Football Shirts

Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool.

3. Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool

Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool.

4. Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool

Classic Football Shirts, Liverpool. | Classic Football Shirts

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AdidasThe VaultSteven GerrardSpace
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice