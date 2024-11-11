Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new reality TV show is exploring the lives of nine young people living in Liverpool.

It’s A Scouse Life has been created by the people behind Made In Chelsea and follows the ups and downs of an ‘interwoven group of metropolitan Merseysiders’ as they juggle relationships and business in one of Europe’s most distinctive cities.

Optomen TV group, which has also been involved in the production of huge shows including At Home with The Fury’s and The Great British Menu, put out a casting call for the new programme last year, which said: “Are you proud to be a Scouser? Do you live a luxury lifestyle? Do you want to represent the glamour of your city on TV? Have you always dreamt of being on a reality show? Producers are looking for guys and girls now.”

The reality show is expected to delve into the rivalry between the city’s longest reigning ‘Miss Liverpool’ - Georgia Austin - and entrepreneur Melina Halpin. | E4

Now, after being filmed over the summer, the 60-minute pilot commission for E4 will air this week - and it is set to be filled with drama against a backdrop of glamorous parties and Liverpool’s famous sights.

The reality show is expected to delve into the rivalry between the city’s longest reigning ‘Miss Liverpool’ - Georgia Austin - and entrepreneur Melina Halpin, who is said to be on a ‘house-hunting adventure’ with her new boyfriend, MMA fighter Darren Till.

Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor, Genna Gibson, said: “Channel 4 has a celebrated history of showing Liverpool on screen, which makes it all the more exciting to bring this latest reality project to viewers on E4 to show modern Liverpool in all its glory.”

It’s A Scouse Life will premiere on Tuesday (November 12) on E4 at 10.25pm, after Married at First Sight UK, and stream on Channel 4.