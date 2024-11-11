Some of these inspirational Scousers will be honoured by the city forever, with statues standing tall in tribute. The likes of The Beatles, Cilla Black, Brian Epstein and Ken Dodd already have sculptures, while other local icons can be seen on huge murals around the city.
However, LiverpoolWorld readers believe many more deserve to be commemorated with statues.
From amazing actors and artists, to brilliant local people raising money for charitable causes, here are some of the iconic people from Liverpool and Merseyside whose legacies and achievements deserve to be immortalised.
1. Anne Williams
Anne Williams was a Hillsborough campaigner whose 15-year-old son Kevin was one of the 97 Liverpool supporters unlawfully killed during the disaster in 1989. She fought for justice for more than two decades and died aged 60 of cancer in 2013. A mural of Williams can be seen on Anfield Road, painted by Paul Curtis, but locals would love to see a statue erected too. | Getty Images
2. Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham is a Kirkby-born actor who rose to fame for his role in the iconic 2006 film, This Is England. He has received numerous accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and two BMAs. He received an OBE in 2022 and continues to star in huge films and television programmes, including the new Peaky Blinders movie which is currently being filmed. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Katarina Johnson-Thompson
During the Paris Olympic games this summer, after overcoming injury that hampered her progerss in Tokyo three years ago, Katarina Johnson-Thompson brought home her first ever Olympic medal as she won silver in the heptathlon. The 31-year-old made the whole of Merseyside proud with her performance and many people think she deserves a permanent tribute. | Getty Images
4. Michael Cullen aka Speedo Mick
Speedo Mick is a Liverpool icon who has raised over £1,000,000 by walking, swimming and attending football matches in his bright blue Speedos. The money he has raised has helped more than 120 small charities through The Speedomick Foundation, primarily focusing on support young people with mental health struggles or who are living in poverty | Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.