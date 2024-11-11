1 . Anne Williams

Anne Williams was a Hillsborough campaigner whose 15-year-old son Kevin was one of the 97 Liverpool supporters unlawfully killed during the disaster in 1989. She fought for justice for more than two decades and died aged 60 of cancer in 2013. A mural of Williams can be seen on Anfield Road, painted by Paul Curtis, but locals would love to see a statue erected too. | Getty Images