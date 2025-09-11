The actor leads the unveiling of Liverpool FC's 2025/26 third kit in a star-studded launch video.

The star of BBC’s hit series This City is Ours has revealed Liverpool Football Club’s new third kit with adidas, in an exciting new video.

The actor and avid Reds supporter leads the launch video, alongside Hugo Ekitike, Andy Robertson, Fuka Nagano, Trey Nyoni and Steve McManaman.

Created with homegrown talent in front of and behind the camera, it also stars familiar figures including Dave McCabe from The Zutons, DJ Lauren Lo Sung, STONE’s Fin Power and influencers Yombo and The Scouse Ghetto Gourmet.

James Nelson-Joyce. | Getty / Canva

Liverpool FC third kit 2025. | Liverpool FC

The video, titled ‘This is what it’s like in Liverpool’ sees Nelson-Joyce answering a phone call and telling the caller, “I’d heard you might want showing around”. The actor explains that it’s a “great time” to visit the city, before the lead STONE singer, Fin, is seen at a skatepark.

James - who is wearing the new adidas jacket and Gazelles - then peeks into The Grapes pub, where he spots Lauren Lo Sung, before meeting up with several other famous faces for a kickabout.

It is revealed that he was on the phone to new signing Hugo Ekitike and the video ends with James answering another call from new addition Alexander Isak, who says: “I hear you’re showing people around.”

The Liverpool men’s team will debut the new third strip away at Burnley on Sunday (September 14), while Liverpool FC Women will wear it for the first time when they meet Sheffield United on November 22.