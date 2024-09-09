Plans for the 30-bed hotel, which would be a short walk from the seafront and have a ‘Tower Suite’ on the top floor, have been given the green light.

Pub chain giants JD Wetherspoon is set to open a 30-bed hotel in a historic building just a short walk from Southport beach after receiving backing from Sefton Council.

The Sir Henry Segrave pub currently occupies the ground floor of the building at 93-97 Lord Street, which was originally built around 1880. Plans to change the vacant upper three floors into bedrooms, staff facilities and a Tower Suite have now been approved.

The new scheme will see the creation of 30 en-suite hotel rooms as well as changes made to the ground floor to form a new hotel reception area with a dedicated entrance. Bar and kitchen upgrades are also planned and the toilets will be relocated to the first floor.

According to JH.A architects, who submitted the plans on behalf of JD Wetherspoon, the building’s external details ‘will be retained’ and the inside will be designed as ‘a traditional pub aesthetic’ with ‘historical plaques’ celebrating the site’s heritage featured.

The site is named after Sir Henry Segrave, who, in 1926, increased the land-speed record to 152mph, in his Sunbeam Ladybird, on Southport’s Birkdale Sands. He died four years later on Lake Windemere, while setting a new water speed record of 98.76mph in his Miss England II speedboat.

Wetherspoons owns over 50 hotels across the UK and Ireland, all of which are in renovated spaces attached to its pubs.