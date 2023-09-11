Jet2 has added yet another sunshine destination to its summer programme from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jet2 has added a new destination from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Earlier this year, Jet2 and Jet2holidays announced they would be operating flights from Liverpool for the first time, in 2024. Now, the flight operator and holiday provider have added yet another sunshine destination to the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holiday-goers will be able to travel from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Formentera in Spain next summer, with holidays operating from May 16 until October 5.

Customers will fly to Ibiza airport and receive ferry tickets from the Jet2holidays Resort Customer Helper before taking a coach to Ibiza Town Port. The ferry operates every 30 minutes and coach transfers are also provided upon arrival in Formentera.

Formentera is best-known for its untouched beaches and crystal clear waters and resorts on offer include Platja de Migjorn and Es Pujols.

Main view of “Es calo d’es mort” beach, one of the most beautiful spots in Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain. Image: nachosuko - stock.adobe.com

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching packages to Formentera for summer 24 from Liverpool John Lennon airport. As well as giving customers the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved summer holiday, the unspoilt island is a peaceful paradise and one of the most idyllic destinations in the Balearics.”