Liverpool-born comedian John Bishop joined the NSPCC and schoolchildren from across Merseyside to share the anti-bullying message during an event at St George’s Hall.

The NSPCC recently released data revealing that between April 2023 and March 2024 Childline delivered nearly 8,000 counselling session where a child’s main concern was bullying.

Events took place across the UK during November and as part of Anti-Bullying Week, organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance between November 11 and 15 with the theme of ‘Choose Respect’.

The event, at St Georges Hall in Liverpool, which was also attended by Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotherham and Lord Mayor of Liverpool Richard Kemp, was part of the Anti-Bullying Schools Project, started four years ago by Knotty Ash Primary School and partners.

Around 500 schoolchildren, young adults and community groups performed songs using British Sign Language (BSL) and listened to speakers reading inspirational messages about how they overcame bullying.

Deaf comedian Gavin Lilley also attended the event, where John Bishop chatted with NSPCC Schools Coordinator Anya Moon and Childline Volunteer Engagement Lead Eliza Day, who shared information about the NSPCC’s work.

He raised money for the NSPCC in 1992 when he rode from Sydney to Liverpool.

John’s son, Joe Bishop, has an autoimmune condition that causes progressive deafness and they both took part in a moving ITV documentary about the condition.

Anya said: “It was great to meet John, he listened as we told him about the work of the NSPCC and it’s fantastic he’s supporting the anti-bullying message."

NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager Mubashar Khaliq read poems from young people about bullying. He said: “It was so good to see dignitaries, celebrities and partner organisations unite over such an important subject.”