The workshop, run by ArtsGroupie, was due to be held at the Spellow Library Hub on County Road. Kids can sign up for free.

The NSPCC has stepped in to host a free drama workshop for young people after the Spellow Library Hub on County Road, Walton, was damaged by fire during riots last month.

The much-loved library, which was opened last year to serve the local community, was set ablaze during riots in August and suffered severe damage to its ground floor.

The drama workshop was due to be held at the library last month, but is now taking place on Saturday 14th September at 11am at the North West hub of the NSPCC, on Great Homer Street, Liverpool.

The session for eight to13-year-olds is being run by ArtsGroupie, a Liverpool-based community interest company, which provides access to the arts in the North West and beyond.

The workshop is due to be a fun-filled session of creativity, expression and storytelling and is part of the company’s Emerging Voices project, supported by Arts Council England.

Spellow Library after the fire and the NSPCC North West hub in Liverpool. | UGC and NSPCC

ArtsGroupie Creative Director, John McGuire, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring actors to explore their talents, build confidence, and make new friends in a supportive environment. We’re really grateful to the NSPCC for letting us use the space at their North West hub.”

Tony Kelly, NSPCC North West Children’s Team Manager, said: “After watching the terrible events unfold that evening, we knew that we had to reach out. We have a wonderful child focused space here that can be used. ArtsGroupie offer an amazing experience for children and young people and we’re grateful to be able to support this.”

Please email [email protected] to reserve a place.