Knowsley local election results 2024: Who won council elections in my area - final result revealed
Labour remains dominant in Knowsley as the latest local council election results are in. Polling stations opened at 7.00am on Thursday (May 2), with registered electors able to vote until 10.00pm.
Fifteen seats in fifteen wards were up for grabs in Thursday’s election, with 32 candidates standing. Prior to the vote on May 2, the Labour Party held 31 of the 45 seats on the council, while the Green Party had seven, the Liberal Democrats had three and there were four independent councillors.
The verification of votes began at 9.30am on Friday morning (May 3), with results being revealed between 1.00pm and 1.40pm. 12 seats were held by Labour, one held by the Green Party; one held by the Liberal Democrats; one held by an Independent - today’s results mean there is no change to the overall political makeup of Knowsley Council.
Turnout across Knowsley was just 21.48% (15.35% turnout at the polling stations and 56.67% from postal votes)
- Cherryfield: 18.8%
- Halewood North: 22.4%
- Halewood South: 23.2%
- Northwood: 15.5%
- Page Moss: 17%
- Prescot North: 21.7%
- Prescot South: 23.3%
- Roby: 30.3%
- Shevington: 17.6%
- St Gabriel’s: 24.8%
- St Michael’s: 19.9%
- Stockbridge: 15.3%
- Swanside: 25.8%
- Whiston and Cronton: 26%
- Whitefield: 23.1%
Local election 2024 - detailed results for Knowsley wards
- Cherryfield: Sean Donnelly - Labour
- Halewood North: Alan Flute - Labour
- Halewood South: Edna Finneran - Labour
- Northwood: Matthew Rawlinson - Labour
- Page Moss: Ken McGlashan - Labour & Co-operative
- Prescot North: Ian Smith - Lib Dem
- Prescot South: Graham Wicknes - Green
- Roby: Megan Dever - Labour
- Shevington: Aimee Wright - Labour
- St Gabriel’s: Chantelle Lunt - Labour
- St Michael’s: Joan Lilly - Labour
- Stockbridge: Lynn O’Keeffe - Labour
- Swanside: Graham Morgan - Labour
- Whiston and Cronton: Terry Byron - Labour
- Whitefield: Steve Smith - Independent
The results of the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner elections and the Liverpool City Region Mayoral election results will be announced on Saturday.
