Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour remains dominant in Knowsley as the latest local council election results are in. Polling stations opened at 7.00am on Thursday (May 2), with registered electors able to vote until 10.00pm.

Fifteen seats in fifteen wards were up for grabs in Thursday’s election, with 32 candidates standing. Prior to the vote on May 2, the Labour Party held 31 of the 45 seats on the council, while the Green Party had seven, the Liberal Democrats had three and there were four independent councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The verification of votes began at 9.30am on Friday morning (May 3), with results being revealed between 1.00pm and 1.40pm. 12 seats were held by Labour, one held by the Green Party; one held by the Liberal Democrats; one held by an Independent - today’s results mean there is no change to the overall political makeup of Knowsley Council.

Turnout across Knowsley was just 21.48% (15.35% turnout at the polling stations and 56.67% from postal votes)

Cherryfield: 18.8%

Halewood North: 22.4%

Halewood South: 23.2%

Northwood: 15.5%

Page Moss: 17%

Prescot North: 21.7%

Prescot South: 23.3%

Roby: 30.3%

Shevington: 17.6%

St Gabriel’s: 24.8%

St Michael’s: 19.9%

Stockbridge: 15.3%

Swanside: 25.8%

Whiston and Cronton: 26%

Whitefield: 23.1%

Local election 2024 - detailed results for Knowsley wards

Cherryfield: Sean Donnelly - Labour

Halewood North: Alan Flute - Labour

Halewood South: Edna Finneran - Labour

Northwood: Matthew Rawlinson - Labour

Page Moss: Ken McGlashan - Labour & Co-operative

Prescot North: Ian Smith - Lib Dem

Prescot South: Graham Wicknes - Green

Roby: Megan Dever - Labour

Shevington: Aimee Wright - Labour

St Gabriel’s: Chantelle Lunt - Labour

St Michael’s: Joan Lilly - Labour

Stockbridge: Lynn O’Keeffe - Labour

Swanside: Graham Morgan - Labour

Whiston and Cronton: Terry Byron - Labour

Whitefield: Steve Smith - Independent