Some parts of Knowsley have much higher average incomes than others - but which is the richest?

We’ve compiled a list of the Knowsley neighbourhoods with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The average household income for Knowsley is £33,573 which is below the England-wide average of £43,960, as is Knowsley’s highest average income, which, according to the statistics, is £43,500.

The list we have compiled uses figures for so-called Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) within Knowsley. The estimates were calculated using regional figures from the Family Resources Survey and modelling down to neighbourhood level based on characteristics of the neighbourhood obtained from census and administrative statistics.

The statistics are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020.

