Some parts of Wirral have much lower average incomes than others - but which is the poorest?

We’ve compiled a list of the Wirral neighbourhoods with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The average household income for Wirral is £36,300 which is below the England-wide average of £43,960, while the lowest average income, according to the statistics, is £26,000.

- These are the richest areas in Wirral.

- These are the poorest areas in Liverpool.

- These are the richest areas in Sefton.

The list we have compiled uses figures for so-called Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) within Wirral. The estimates were calculated using regional figures from the Family Resources Survey and modelling down to neighbourhood level based on characteristics of the neighbourhood obtained from census and administrative statistics.

The statistics are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020.

Did you guess the neighbourhoods correctly?

1 . Bebington New Ferry The neighbourhood with the twelfth lowest average household income was Bebington New Ferry. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £35,200. Photo Sales

2 . Noctorum North and Upton East The neighbourhood with the eleventh lowest average household income was Noctorum North and Upton East. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £35,000. Photo Sales

3 . Egerton Park The neighbourhood with the tenth lowest average household income was Egerton Park. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £34,500. Photo Sales

4 . Egremont The neighbourhood with the ninth lowest average household income was Egremont. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £33,300. Photo Sales