Labour can help deliver Mersey Tidal Power barrage project, says Mayor Steve Rotheram
Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram believes the new Labour government could help deliver his ambitious multi-billon pound Mersey Tidal Power project, which would see a barrage bridge connect Liverpool and Wirral.
The shore-to-shore tidal barrier could provide clean renewable energy for the next 120 years, provide protection against rising sea levels and create the first-ever cycling and pedestrian route over the River Mersey.
Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) has released images and a flythrough video of what a potential barrage could look like and has agreed to start the formal planning process by preparing a scoping opinion to be submitted to the Planning Inspector later this year.
Mayor Rotheram has now revealed that he has been discussing the scheme with Labour’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, for the last 18 months and suggests that her appointment is a real boost for the ‘deliverability’ of the project.
The Mersey Tidal Power plan would also fit into Labour’s strategy for the economy, with Reeves stating this week that the government plans to create more than 650,000 jobs with a major green investment plan of around £7.3bn.
Mr Rotheram told the BBC: “When we eventually put forward a final strategic business case, all of the considerations will have been gone through with a fine tooth comb - and it’s an investable project.
“The great thing is - I have been speaking to Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, for 18 months - the money is the important bit, but the deliverability of the project can be helped by her helping us.”
If it receives backing, the development could be up and running within a decade and would become the world's largest tidal power scheme.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.