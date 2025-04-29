Lidl reveals 30 potential new store locations in Liverpool and Merseyside

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 08:47 BST
Lidl has published its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining potential locations in the city and surrounding areas.

Lidl has announced plans to invest half a billion pounds into its expansion, as it moves forward with plans to open more than 40 new stores this financial year.

Moreton and Southport are among this year’s new store openings and the major discount supermarket has now revealed its latest list of desired locations for new stores, including potential new sites in Liverpool and Merseyside.

German-owned Lidl GB has revealed plans to invest some £500 million as it accelerates its expansion across the UKGerman-owned Lidl GB has revealed plans to invest some £500 million as it accelerates its expansion across the UK
As part of its mission to provide all communities across the country with access to affordable, high-quality food, Lidl has published its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining potential locations in the city and surrounding areas. The brochure lists the locations below:

  • Anfield
  • Crosby
  • Formby
  • Huyton
  • Liverpool City Centre
  • Aigburth
  • Allerton
  • Gateacre
  • Hunts Cross
  • Netherton
  • Norris Green
  • Old Swan
  • Speke
  • Vauxhall
  • Walton
  • West Derby
  • Woolton
  • Rainhill
  • Heswall
  • Hoylake
  • West Kirby
  • Neston
  • New Brighton
  • Seacombe
  • New Ferry
  • Ellesmere Port
  • Kirkby
  • Prescot
  • Upton
  • Widnes

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies. We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”

