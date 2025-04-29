Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lidl has published its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining potential locations in the city and surrounding areas.

Lidl has announced plans to invest half a billion pounds into its expansion, as it moves forward with plans to open more than 40 new stores this financial year.

Moreton and Southport are among this year’s new store openings and the major discount supermarket has now revealed its latest list of desired locations for new stores, including potential new sites in Liverpool and Merseyside.

As part of its mission to provide all communities across the country with access to affordable, high-quality food, Lidl has published its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining potential locations in the city and surrounding areas. The brochure lists the locations below:

Anfield

Crosby

Formby

Huyton

Liverpool City Centre

Aigburth

Allerton

Gateacre

Hunts Cross

Netherton

Norris Green

Old Swan

Speke

Vauxhall

Walton

West Derby

Woolton

Rainhill

Heswall

Hoylake

West Kirby

Neston

New Brighton

Seacombe

New Ferry

Ellesmere Port

Kirkby

Prescot

Upton

Widnes

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies. We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”