This article is being updated live.

Votes are being counted at Knowsley Leisure and Culture Park as residents eagerly await the results of the 2024 local election. Polling stations opened at 7.00am on Thursday (May 2), with registered electors able to vote until 10.00pm.

Seats in fifteen wards were up for grabs in Thursday’s election, with 32 candidates standing. Prior to the vote on May 2, the Labour Party held 31 of the 45 seats on the council, while the Green Party had seven, the Liberal Democrats had three and there were four independent councillors.

The verification of votes began at 9.30am on Friday morning (May 3), with results expected to be announced from midday. Here at LiverpoolWorld, we will be updating you live as the results come in.

Local election 2024 - detailed results for Knowsley wards

Cherryfield - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Halewood North - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Halewood South - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Northwood - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Page Moss - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Prescot North - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Prescot South - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Roby - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Shevington - awaiting result.

awaiting result. St Gabriel’s - awaiting result.

awaiting result. St Michael’s - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Stockbridge - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Swanside - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Whiston and Cronton - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Whitefield - awaiting result.