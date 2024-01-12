Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned artist Paul Curtis is bringing his first ever exhibition - entitled In One Place - to Liverpool this February, at the iconic Royal Liver Building.

The idea of hosting an showcase had been on Paul’s mind for a few years. He teamed up with Laura Mccann, an esteemed art producer, curator and photographer, to help convert his vision into reality.

It will be Liverpool’s first indoor street art exhibition. Combining the external and the internal to create something you really won’t want to miss. Paul was named Merseyside's artist of the year in 2020, as well as being included in the Wall of Fame in the museum of Liverpool. He has created over 200 public works, situated mainly in Liverpool and the Wirral, but also spread across the whole of the UK.

I spoke all thing's exhibition with Paul ahead of his run at Liver Building from February 9 to 23. He told LiverpoolWorld: “It is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while, an exhibition. I wasn’t sure where I was going to do it and the fact that it is at this flagship, prestige building in Liverpool I am over the moon with that.”

Paul's famous Liver Bird wings mural, found in the Baltic Triangle.

He added: “It feels nice as well, because with me doing the wings as my first outdoor mural, that is a direct link to the Liver Building. So, it’s just full circle. It feels like it was meant to happen, sort of like a happy accident in a way.”

Paul said he had seen street art exhibitions in other cities and decided to be 'pro-active' in bringing one to the people of Merseyside.

Art exhibitions can occasionally come with a small fee, however, Paul has ensured no charges will be made to view his work. He said, “I wanted it to be free, I thought I want people to come and see my work. People can see my work for free walking down the street, it didn’t feel right to charge.

"One of the main reasons I can do this is because the people in Liverpool and Merseyside have really got behind me and supported me, whether it's through social media or just word of mouth.”

Elvis mural painted by Paul Curtis.

Paul also gave us an insight into what pieces of his art we can expect to see at the Liver Building.

"So there are some obvious ones such as the standout pieces which are more recognised. Not everything is going to go in as I have done so many," he said. "I am leaning towards the ones that have been more popular online, such as the Beatles or football. But I am also going to throw in some of my favorites as well. A mixture of it all.”

The exhibition runs during half term and Paul will be on site doing paintings and hopes to inspire some of the kids that come to his show.

He said: “I am trying to make it more than just here are some photographs of my work. I will be there on site, doing paintings. A lot of kids love what I do so I want things for the kids to come in and do. I’m nervous but excited. I keep visualising what it’s going to be like, and hope people come and view it.”