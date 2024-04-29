Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s number one airport is set for its busiest summer yet, with dozens of new Jet2 holiday destinations launched and new airlines like Aurigny added to the schedule.

Recently named best airport in the UK for the second year in a row, with excellent customer reviews and top ratings from Which? Travel, Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) is preparing to welcome thousands more passengers. While many Many people across Liverpool choose LJLA as their preferred airport and are pretty savvy when it comes to travelling to the terminal, new passengers may be unsure about the best places to park or the best public transport options.

Luckily, we have created a guide to the airport, detailing everything you need to know about parking, drop offs and pick ups, travelling by rail or bus - and how to get the best deal.

Parking at Liverpool John Lennon Airport:

How much does parking at Liverpool Airport cost?

Parking prices vary depending on the duration of your stay and the type of parking you’ve paid for. Parking can be free for a 40 minute drop off or pick up. Long stay options are often cheaper if booked in advance.

Where is the best place to park at Liverpool Airport?

The cheapest option if you are heading away for at least a few days is booking Long Stay parking online in advance, at £49.99 per week.

Long Stay parking at Liverpool Airport

The Long Stay car park is a five-minute walk from the terminal and is ideal for long trips away. There is 24-hour CCTV surveillance in operation and secure fencing and is the car park is regularly patrolled by security staff. It is cheaper to book in advance but you can also just turn up on the day. The tariff for one day of non-booked parking is £45, rising to £110 for eight days. Thereafter, additional days cost £15 each. Booking in advance can save you up to 70% and more information is available here.

Short Stay parking at Liverpool Airport

Located directly opposite the terminal, the Multi-Storey car park is ideal for those looking for short-stay parking such as pick up and drop offs. The car park is entirely undercover and there is CCTV monitoring in operation 24 hours a day. It is best suited for picks up and drop offs, with a non-booking price of £8 for up to 30 minutes, rising to £58 for 24 hours. Booking in advance can save you up to 70% and more information is available here.

Fast Track parking at Liverpool Airport

Fast Track parking is the quickest parking option and is the closest to the terminal, with its own private entrance. This parking option is complete with innovative Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and also comes with two Fast Track security passes. The Fast Track Family Parking option comes with four Fast Track security passes.

Express Drop Off at Liverpool Airport

The Express Drop Off car park is right opposite the terminal and designed for short stays. The tariffs are as follows:

Up to 10 mins - £5.00

Up to 20 mins - £10.00

Up to 1 hour - £25.00

Up to 24 hours - £50.00

Each 24 hours thereafter (or part thereof) - £50.00 per day

Drop Off 2 at Liverpool Airport

The Drop Off 2 car park is a convenient option for travellers being dropped off before their flight, or picked up upon their return. Situated a five to 10 minute walk from the terminal entrance, this car park offers up to 40 minutes of free parking and is a great place to request to be dropped off or picked up - especially when booking a taxi to avoid extra charges. The tariffs are as follows:

Up to 40 Minutes - Free

40 minutes up to 1 hour - £8.00

Up to 2 Hours - £10.00

Up to 24 Hours (or part thereof) - £50.00 per day

Liverpool Airport Meet and Greet parking

Liverpool Airport’s meet and greet parking is a valet-style service that allows you to drop your car off close to the terminal. A driver will pick it up from this location and park it in a secure area. Keys can be dropped off and picked up at automated collection points. More information is available here.

Travelling to and from Liverpool Airport:

How far is Liverpool John Lennon Airport from the city centre?

Liverpool Airport is around seven miles away from Liverpool City Centre, and is located in Speke.

How can I get to Liverpool John Lennon Airport from Manchester and Liverpool city centre?

National Express operates a coach from Manchester to Liverpool One bus station, which takes around 70 minutes. From the bus station, passengers can hop on the 500 Airport Express bus service as well as the 80A, 82A and 86A.

Trains also run from Manchester Airport, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Oxford Road to Liverpool Lime Street station and Liverpool South Parkway, which is the closest to the airport.

Does Liverpool Airport have a train station?

No. The closest train station to Liverpool John Lennon Airport is Liverpool South Parkway.

How far is Liverpool Airport from Liverpool South Parkway train station?

Liverpool South Parkway is located three miles away from the airport itself, in Garston. Buses are available between the airport and the station via the 80A and 86A, which operate up to every 20 minutes.

Merseytravel bus routes to Liverpool Airport