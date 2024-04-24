Officially named by consumer guide Which? as of the best airport in the UK, Liverpool Airport has a rich and interesting history, and was once housed in a different location to what we know today. Launching on July 1, 1933, it was opened by Charles Vane-Tempest-Stewart, the Secretary of State for air at a grand civic ceremony, followed by one of the largest air displays seen at the time. Originally known as Speke Airport, Liverpool was one of the UK’s first airports and at the forefront of aviation in the region for many years.

There has been a lot of change over the past nine decades - both in terms of levels of business, the location of the terminal building and the runway. The converted farmhouse that was originally used as the airport terminal, was replaced in the late 1930s by the famous art deco terminal building and control tower, which has since become a hotel.

Today, passengers use the new Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which was officially opened by Her Majesty The Queen and Yoko Ono in 2002. and which has since undergone further developments to cope with the millions of passengers that now use.

Work recently began on a £9 million overhaul of the airport’s food and drink facilities, with a new high-end restaurant and American-style diner set to be unveiled. The revamp will also see existing shops such as Upper Crust, Starbucks and the popular Kissing Gate pub refurbished and extended.

Ever growing in popularity, the airport recently welcomed the launch of Jet2, which will provide up to 54 weekly flights from Liverpool during their first summer of operations, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week. Ryanair also recently announced that it will base an extra aircraft at the airport, creating 30 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

Take a look back at ninety years of Liverpool Airport and see just how much it has changed and developed over the years...

1 . Nostalgic pictures of Liverpool Airport The original Liverpool Airport at Speke. Photo: LJLA

2 . Nostalgic pictures of Liverpool Airport Liverpool Airport back in the day. Photo: Liverpool Airport

3 . Nostalgic pictures of Liverpool Airport The original Liverpool Airport. Photo: Liverpool AIrport