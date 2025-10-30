The Art School Restaurant, Liverpool. | Google Street View

A renowned Liverpool restaurant has bagged yet another accolade.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Art School Restaurant has been crowned Hospitality Champion at the latest staging of The Good Small Business Awards.

The 2025 awards ceremony took place in Liverpool on October 24, celebrating companies achieving outstanding sustainability impact across social, environmental, governance, and purpose led practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Art School Restaurant is led by renowned chef Paul Askew and first opened back in 2014. Since then, it has become a major player in the city’s fine dining scene, earning top awards and regularly featuring in prestigious foodie guides. It recently earned the title of 'best' restaurant in Liverpool at the British Restaurant Awards 2025.

The Art School Restaurant, Liverpool. | Google Street View

Announcing the win on social media, a spokesperson The Art School said: “WE WON! We’re beyond thrilled to share that The Art School Restaurant has been named Hospitality Champion 2025 at The Good Small Business Awards.

“This award celebrates small businesses across the UK making a positive impact - and we’re so proud to represent Liverpool’s thriving hospitality scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Patron Paul Askew added: “We’re honoured to receive this award. It shows appreciation for what we’ve tried to do for Liverpool’s food and cultural development.

“The Art School Family and I are so grateful for this recognition. It inspires us to keep working hard for our great city.”

Chef Askew also recently opened Barnacle on Hardman Street. The new venue at the former home of the Florist is led by his son, Harry Askew.