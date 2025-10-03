Renowned Liverpool chef to open new restaurant in historic building

Renowned chef Paul Askew to reopen Barnacle Restaurant, bringing local produce and seasonal menus to Liverpool.

The latest restaurant by renowned Liverpool chef Paul Askew is set to open at the Royal School today (Friday, October 3).

Following on from its debut in Duke Street Market in winter 2021 and the current street food pop-up in the heart of the Albert Dock, Barnacle is launching as a stand-alone restaurant, at the historic Georgian Quarter venue on Hardman Street.

Barnacle has taken over the former site of the Florist. | Google

Headed up by renowned chef Paul Askew and his son Harry Askew, Barnacle has taken over the Grade II listed former home of The Florist, which closed last year.

Paul Askew announced early last year that the search was underway for a new home for Barnacle, after rebranding the Duke Street Market eatery as The Barnacle Kitchen.

Paul’s father was captain Barnacle Bill Askew, who sailed and world on the Blue Star lines. His travels inspired Paul’s culinary path, who says the new restaurant will “tell the story of the city’s food and cultural odyssey through its maritime history”.

Barnacle - interior artwork. | Submitted

Barnacle - artwork exterior. | Submitted

The menu will change with the seasons and feature produce from Merseyside’s finest local artisans, farmers and producers.

Harry said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and show people our new home. We really feel Barnacle has now found its true home in a unique building which offers several spaces to dine, drink and socialise in.”

Barnacle will softly open its bar and lobby from 9.00pm today, while the full opening of the restaurant space is expected later this month.