What an achievement.

Liverpool Cathedral has achieved yet another outstanding milestone, winning The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for the second consecutive year.

The award places the city’s Anglican cathedral among the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings worldwide and is based on genuine feedback from visitors who have left a review over the last 12 months.

Liverpool Cathedral. | num - stock.adobe.com

Speaking about the accolade, The Very Revd Dr Dean Sue Jones, Dean of Liverpool, said: “I am immensely proud of the way we welcome visitors to our cathedral.

“The hospitality we extend to people from around the world truly sets us apart, and this is reflected in being awarded the Tripadvisor Traveller’s' Choice Award for the second year in a row.

“I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to visit and experience our beautiful building because without their support, we would not have achieved a place among the top 10% of attractions worldwide.”