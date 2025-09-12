Behind Closed Doors, a raunchy new bar adorned with vintage erotica and unique features, has arrived in Liverpool.

Having originally opened in Manchester in May 2017, Behind Closed Doors has become known for racy interior, with a second venue launching in Leeds last year. It was built on a fun and suggestive concept, with the bar’s Manchester site on Oldham Street historically known for its X-rated video shops.

Behind Closed Doors, Liverpool. | Submitted

Liverpool’s new Behind Closed Doors site is located on Colquitt Street and has been decked out in plush booths, complete with phone lines to call other tables (a signature feature for the bar) and its famous DJ booth constructed from trolleys, with a capacity of 150 guests.

Nick Parr, Director of Behind Closed Doors, said: “We’re so excited to open our doors in Liverpool and we know how much everyone is going to love Behind Closed Doors in this amazing city.

Behind Closed Doors, Liverpool. | Submitted

“Complete with our signature features including the DJ booth and telephones, as well as some new and unique additions, our Liverpool bar is equal parts ‘sex, rugs, funk and soul’ and as much vintage erotica that we could get our hands on!

“We love to party at Behind Closed Doors and so we’ve created the Mayfair Suite and Disco Room for big groups where we can welcome 10-30 people at one time, or our booths are perfect for groups of four to six people. We’re very excited to welcome everyone to celebrate this weekend.”

Behind Closed Doors Liverpool will open on Colquitt Street at 5.00pm today (Friday, September 12).