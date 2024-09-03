Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The scheme will offer 46 ‘high-quality’ and ‘thoughtfully designed’ one and two-bed apartments, as well as a resident community lounge, secure underground parking and bike-storage provision.

A major office block opposite Moorfields station is set to be given a new lease of life as ‘high quality’ apartments.

Despite undergoing a major refurbishment after a multi-million pound acquisition, office space at Centric House been empty for a number of years, partly due to the covid-19 pandemic affecting occupancy. CERT purchased the 27,000 sq ft building six years ago to convert it into office spaces in a £3.3m deal after its former owner entered administration. The Manchester-based developer lodged plans to transform the vacant office block into apartments earlier this year, however, the scheme was rejected on two occasions in June. Liverpool Council’s planning committee had rejected the scheme on the basis that it did not provide any affordable homes, however, CERT argued that viability constraints made this impossible. Despite the council’s objections, permitted development rights, extended in May by the previous Government, mean the scheme will now go ahead will permission granted in July.

Centric House opposite Moorfields station in Liverpool (CGI plans). | CERT

CERT’s Howard Lord said: “Planning reform is a hot topic, with, in our view, the viability process being something requiring specific focus from Labour’s newly formed Government to help the process run smoothly and ensure housing targets are met.

“Our residential track record in Manchester speaks for itself with our commitment to deliver contemporary and desirable places to live, with this same approach applied to our first residential venture in Liverpool.

Developers are now gearing up on-site, promising that the Centric scheme will offer 46 ‘high-quality’ and ‘thoughtfully designed’ one and two-bed apartments, as well as a resident community lounge, secure underground parking and bike-storage provision.

Contractors Truman Design & Build - who recently completed the Molo Hotel scheme on Duke Street - will begin works on site during the second week of September, with the development expected to be complete within a year.