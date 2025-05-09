Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool's FACT cinema is set to host the filming of the new BBC series 'Waiting For The Out'.

Film crews are heading to a major Liverpool venue next week for the production of a brand new BBC series, Waiting For The Out.

Produced by SISTER and supported by Liverpool Film Office, the six-part series is based on Andy West’s memoir The Life Inside, and is being created for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

BAFTA nominated actor Josh Finan leads the cast as Dan, a philosopher who begins teaching a class of men in prison. Known for his role as Marco in The Responder, Finan recently appeared in the new series of Black Mirror alongside Peter Capaldi and James Nelson-Joyce.

The new series sees Dan leads discussions about dominance, freedom, luck and other topics that have troubled philosophers for thousands of years – topics that gain a new meaning when seen through the prisoners’ eyes – both igniting passions and creating tension.

Through his work, Dan begins to dig deeper into his own past – growing up with a violent father (Kearns) who ended up in prison, as did his brother Lee (Stephen Wight) and uncle Frank (Daniels).

Josh Finan as Marco in The Responder. | BBC

Dan took a different path, but his time working in a prison begins to make him worry, obsessively, that he belongs behind bars just like his father. As Dan’s personal crisis deepens, his actions begin to threaten both his own future, and his family’s.

Filming for the new series has just begun and production crews will be coming the city centre next week, to film at FACT Liverpool.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for the cinema and art gallery said: “From Monday 12 - Wednesday 14 May, FACT will be hosting a BBC production for the filming of ‘Waiting For The Out’, a new drama series based on Andy West’s The Life Inside.

FACT, Liverpool. | LocalTV

“While we’re excited to support this project, visitors may notice some temporary changes inside the building, including brief access restrictions to certain areas and earlier cinema screenings.”

They added that Moi Bakeshop will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, commenting: “Thank you for your understanding and support during this exciting time!”

Where is Waiting For The Out being filmed?

While the full list of locations will not be revealed under after filming has wrapped, the new series is being filmed around the Liverpool City Region. Camera crews were spotted in Southport earlier this week.

BBC Waiting For The Out cast

Josh Finan (The Responder)

Gerard Kearns (The Day of the Jackal)

Samantha Spiro (Sex Education)

Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon)

Stephen Wight (Bergerac)

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Rain Dogs)

Neal Barry (Rain Dogs)

Alex Ferns (Andor)

Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows)

Steven Meo (House of the Dragon)

Ric Renton (One Off)

Tom Moutchi (Gladiator II)

Nima Taleghani (Heartstopper)

Sule Rimi (The Day of the Jackal)

Charlie Rix (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jude Mack (Such Brave Girls)