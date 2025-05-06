Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exciting new series is being filmed in and around Liverpool.

A new BBC drama titled ‘Waiting For The Out’ has begun filming in the Liverpool City Region.

Produced by SISTER and supported by Liverpool Film Office, the six-part series is based on Andy West’s memoir The Life Inside, and is being created for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

BAFTA nominated Scouser Josh Finan leads the cast as Dan, a philosopher who begins teaching a class of men in prison. Known for his role as Marco in The Responder, Finan recently appeared in the new series of Black Mirror alongside Peter Capaldi and James Nelson-Joyce.

The new series sees Dan leads discussions about dominance, freedom, luck and other topics that have troubled philosophers for thousands of years – topics that gain a new meaning when seen through the prisoners’ eyes – both igniting passions and creating tension.

Through his work, Dan begins to dig deeper into his own past – growing up with a violent father (Kearns) who ended up in prison, as did his brother Lee (Stephen Wight) and uncle Frank (Daniels).

Dan took a different path, but his time working in a prison begins to make him worry, obsessively, that he belongs behind bars just like his father. As Dan’s personal crisis deepens, his actions begin to threaten both his own future, and his family’s.

BBC Waiting For The Out cast

Josh Finan (The Responder)

Gerard Kearns (The Day of the Jackal)

Samantha Spiro (Sex Education)

Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon)

Stephen Wight (Bergerac)

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Rain Dogs)

Neal Barry (Rain Dogs)

Alex Ferns (Andor)

Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows)

Steven Meo (House of the Dragon)

Ric Renton (One Off)

Tom Moutchi (Gladiator II)

Nima Taleghani (Heartstopper)

Sule Rimi (The Day of the Jackal)

Charlie Rix (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jude Mack (Such Brave Girls)

Josh Finan said: “Having the chance to work with writing of this quality, inspired by such a rich real-life story, alongside such talented creatives is a genuine gift. A real pinch me moment.

“Every stage of the process so far has been both a joy and a welcome creative challenge. I’m itching to get filming and can’t wait for people to get the chance to watch this hugely sensitive, empathic, hilarious and at times deeply emotional story.”

The series will be directed by Jeanette Nordahl (The Responder) and Ben Palmer (Douglas is Cancelled), with Louise Sutton (Black Mirror) serving as producer.

The executive producers are Dennis Kelly, Jane Featherstone (Black Doves, This is Going to Hurt), Chris Fry (Black Doves, Giri/Haji), Katie Carpenter (Kaos, Landscapers) and Andy West for SISTER, and Tanya Qureshi for the BBC.