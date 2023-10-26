Liverpool climbs rankings in top 100 World’s Best Cities list

Liverpool has climbed a number of places in the respected World’s Best Cities Report.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool has been named as one of the best cities in the world - moving up the rankings of the top 100 urban destinations on the planet.

The annual World’s Best Cities report ranks Liverpool in 74th, up three places from last year’s 77th, and ahead of the likes of Mexico City, Lyon, New Orleans, Rotterdam, Krakow, Nagoya and Bilbao.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The respected report is compiled by Resonance, a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development, and is based on categories such as relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity.

London took the global No.1 spot in the latest rankings released this month. Other UK cities in the top 100 are: Glasgow (61st), Manchester (72nd), Liverpool (74th), Birmingham (85th) and Leeds (88th).

Resonance’s report is widely considered to be the world’s most extensive annual city ranking. Bloomberg calls it, “The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.”

Liverpool, Liver Building. Image: Into The Light - stock.adobe.com

Liverpool’s International Slavery Museum and the Western Approaches Museum are credited with giving an honest appraisal of the city’s ‘difficult to comprehend’ history and impact on the world. The city’s sights, landmarks and nightlife were also highlighted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report states: “Liverpool’s place as an integral urban centre in world history is difficult to comprehend without visiting it yourself. Fortunately, Liverpool documents it all masterfully - and honestly. The city’s role as a strategic British Empire trade port, responsible for half of Britain’s Trans-Atlantic slave trade, is laid bare at its International Slavery Museum. Its contribution to helping win both world wars with tens of thousands of Liverpudlians enlisting (plus its own strategic location) is outlined in the Western Approaches Museum, housed in a hidden bunker under the city.

“But it was in its post-war decline that Liverpool made history again when four local teenagers jammed together. Today, The Beatles Story is the world’s largest permanent exhibit devoted to the band. Almost as revered is Liverpool FC, the U.K.’s most storied club, and Anfield stadium, their home since 1892.