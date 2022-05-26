The open-top bus parade through the city centre means certain roads and transport links will be temporarily closed on Sunday, May 29.

Liverpool’s victory parade through the streets of the city will go ahead on Sunday regardless of the result in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already clinched the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this campaign and those achievements will be toasted with Kopites around the city.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool Women’s feat of claiming the FA Women’s Championship will also be celebrated.

When will the parade take place?

Liverpool City Council has confirmed the date of the parade as Sunday, May 29. That’s the following day after the Champions League final.

It’s the only date available as the majority of the Reds’ squad will be traveling on international duty to represent their respective countries afterwards.

As this date marks the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, on the morning of the parade, LFC will pay tribute to the 39 supporters who lost their lives on that day.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4pm and will last for a number of hours.

What is the parade route?

The nine-mile route offers a huge number of opportunities to see the players and coaching staff. Liverpool City Council are encouraging fans to stay local rather than travel into town.

The victory parade will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover.

From there it will journey along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand. The route finishes at Blundell Street.

You can track the progress of the bus on the day via the official social media channels of LFC (@LFCHELP), Culture Liverpool (@CultureLpool ) and Liverpool City Council (@LpoolCouncil).

Road closures and transport disruption in Liverpool

Whilst Merseytravel and transport operators are providing the best possible levels of service, passengers are reminded that Sunday services will be in operation and there is still less rail and bus capacity than when Liverpool last held a victory parade in 2019.

Fans celebrate with the Liverpool team during the open-top bus parade to celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League on June 2, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Road closures

The Strand will be closed northbound from Leeds Street / Old Hall Street junction to Blundell Street junction from 7am and will reopen when it’s safe to do so after the parade.

The southbound lane will be closed from approximately 1pm – this may be earlier if there are crowd safety concerns.

There will be rolling road closures in place around the bus itself as it travels through the city, and West Derby Road city bound will be closed from Sheil Road at 4pm until the conclusion of the parade in this area.

The bus will travel from Allerton Maze, along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand. The route finishes at Blundell Street.

Rail

Merseyrail will have an amended timetable in place, with 30-minute services running on all lines.

James St and Lime Street (low-level) stations will be closed all day, as will Bromborough Rake, Green Lane, Capenhurst. These closures will remain in place whether a parade takes place or not for planning purposes.

For passengers travelling on Merseyrail services into Liverpool city centre, Northern line trains will call at Moorfields only and Wirral line trains will call at Liverpool Central only.

Lime Street mainline station will be incredibly busy this weekend and passengers will see crowd control queuing measures in place. This will ensure that Network Rail and train operators can keep passengers moving safely.

Northern services will be limited, please check timetables before travelling. There will be no TransPennine Express services due to planned industrial action.

Bus

Bus services in and out of the city centre and those that cross the parade route be disrupted by road closures and diversions. Cross River buses will operating as normal.

Liverpool 1 and Queen Square bus stations may have to temporarily close as the parade passes.

Mersey Tunnels

As a consequence of the event and in the interests of public safety, the Birkenhead to Liverpool lanes of the Queensway (Birkenhead) Tunnel will be temporarily closed between 12 and 9pm, meaning traffic will not be able to travel into Liverpool City Centre using Queensway.

Traffic travelling towards Wirral can use Queensway as normal throughout the day. The time of this restriction being lifted will be monitored and could change on the day.

The Kingsway (Wallasey) Tunnel will operate as normal throughout the event but is expected to be very busy. Please allow more time for your journey.

Mersey Ferries