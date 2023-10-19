Liverpool fish and chip shop hit with zero star food hygiene rating as ‘urgent’ improvement needed
Environmental health officials had concerns over the management of food safety, cleanliness and hygienic food handling.
A Liverpool takeaway has been hit with a zero star rating after failing to impress food hygiene inspectors.
Gateacre Fish Bar, Grange Lane, was handed the lowest possible hygiene rating after an inspection in September and has been told ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary. It is the latest of just seven of Liverpool’s 604 takeaways with a zero star rating.
On the menu: The fish and chips bar serves a range of classic takeaway dishes including salt and pepper chips, chow mein and burgers.
Food hygiene report: The full inspectors’ report has not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in the following areas:
- Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘improvement necessary’
- Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’
LiverpoolWorld has contacted Gateacre Fish Bar for a comment.