Edge Lane shopping park welcomes new flagship Wagamama restaurant
wagamama has launched its flagship restaurant at the popular shopping and foodie destination, joining the likes of Five Guys and Wingstop.
The new space seat s134 guests inside, with an additional 22 seats outdoors. Open seven days a week, the restaurant has created 45 new jobs, bringing wagamama’s total to 168 restaurants across the UK.
The new Liverpool restaurant also offers two of the brand’s latest initiatives, with students able to get 20% off Sunday to Thursday when they sign up to the platform Student Beans, and emergency service workers can obtain a discount through the Blue Light Card programme.
It will also offer a new lunchtime ‘real deal’ – a main and a drink for £12, available Monday to Friday from 11.00am to 3.00pm.