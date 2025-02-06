An independent Liverpool florist loved by Stacey Dooley has revealed its special Valentine’s Day offerings.

Female-run, independent floral design studio, Mary Mary, created Stacey Dooley’s two wonderful Christmas trees last December, turning classic pines into colour-filled masterpieces.

The first festive tree was adorned with dozens of large, brightly coloured bows, twinkling lights and tinsel - no baubles or hanging chocolates - while the second featured smaller bows, as well as festive lights and a large bow topper. Mary Mary described the creations as a “dream come true”.

Now, the florists - based on Parliament Street in Liverpool - have released a selection of unique bouquets that are set to impress this Valentine’s Day. Featuring quirky names, the special floral masterpieces are are available for delivery or collection on February 13 and 14.

Hot Sauce. | Mary Mary

Mary Mary said their most popular offering at the moment is ‘Hot Sauce’, a hand-tied bouquet featuring a mix of seasonal flowers and contemporary shapes in a hot red and pink palette - perfect for the most romantic day of the year.

The Fling. | Mary Mary

Roses. | Mary Mary

‘The Fling’ features a “super seasonal handtie” with flowers such as scented Mimosa, Icelandic Poppies, Ranunculus, Tulips and seasonal foliage. The colour palette consists of soft peaches, oranges, yellows and a pop of hot pink. The funny description reads: “Please note: These flowers are suitable for all and any partners (not just flings).”

Mary Mary also offers a unique take on a bouquet of roses, offering six, 12 or 24 premium roses with magnolia branches, hand arranged in studio and including reds, light pinks, mocha and nude tones.