Liverpool florist loved by Stacey Dooley reveals unique Valentine's Day bouquets
Female-run, independent floral design studio, Mary Mary, created Stacey Dooley’s two wonderful Christmas trees last December, turning classic pines into colour-filled masterpieces.
The first festive tree was adorned with dozens of large, brightly coloured bows, twinkling lights and tinsel - no baubles or hanging chocolates - while the second featured smaller bows, as well as festive lights and a large bow topper. Mary Mary described the creations as a “dream come true”.
Now, the florists - based on Parliament Street in Liverpool - have released a selection of unique bouquets that are set to impress this Valentine’s Day. Featuring quirky names, the special floral masterpieces are are available for delivery or collection on February 13 and 14.
Mary Mary said their most popular offering at the moment is ‘Hot Sauce’, a hand-tied bouquet featuring a mix of seasonal flowers and contemporary shapes in a hot red and pink palette - perfect for the most romantic day of the year.
‘The Fling’ features a “super seasonal handtie” with flowers such as scented Mimosa, Icelandic Poppies, Ranunculus, Tulips and seasonal foliage. The colour palette consists of soft peaches, oranges, yellows and a pop of hot pink. The funny description reads: “Please note: These flowers are suitable for all and any partners (not just flings).”