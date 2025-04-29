Liverpool hotel named best of the best as Tripadvisor reveals 2025 Travellers' Choice Awards

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Liverpool hotel has been named among the UK’s best by Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor has revealed the winners of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels, celebrating the highest rated hotels in the world for 2025.

Analysing 12-months of review data from over 1.6 million hotels listed on the site, winners span 10 categories from the definitive Top Hotels through to All-Inclusive, B&Bs and Inns, Family-Friendly, Luxury, Small and Boutique and Pet-Friendly. This year also sees the launch of three new subcategories; One of a Kind, Treat Yourself and a special, one-off 25th Anniversary list.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 100 UK hotels have been named Best of the Best this year, with an impressive 11 placing on world lists and a Liverpool venue featuring among the UK’s best.

The Resident Liverpool, located on Seel Street, was named No. 9 in the UK in Tripadvisor’s Top Hotels category - which was dominated by venues in London. The hotel is Liverpool’s No.1 hotel according to the travel guidance platform, with an overall rating of 4.7 out five stars.

Taking the top spot is The Resident Liverpool, which was crowned Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2024.Taking the top spot is The Resident Liverpool, which was crowned Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2024.
Taking the top spot is The Resident Liverpool, which was crowned Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2024. | The Resident Liverpool

Top 10 Hotels in the UK

  1. St. Ermin's Hotel, London
  2. Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Oxfordshire
  3. The Resident Covent Garden, London
  4. The Chesterfield Mayfair, London
  5. Greenhills Country House Hotel, Jersey
  6. Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry
  7. The Resident Soho, London
  8. The Royal Lancaster London, London
  9. The Resident Liverpool, Liverpool
  10. Hotel 41, London
Related topics:HotelsLiverpoolTripAdvisorHotelLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice