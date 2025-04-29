Liverpool hotel named best of the best as Tripadvisor reveals 2025 Travellers' Choice Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tripadvisor has revealed the winners of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels, celebrating the highest rated hotels in the world for 2025.
Analysing 12-months of review data from over 1.6 million hotels listed on the site, winners span 10 categories from the definitive Top Hotels through to All-Inclusive, B&Bs and Inns, Family-Friendly, Luxury, Small and Boutique and Pet-Friendly. This year also sees the launch of three new subcategories; One of a Kind, Treat Yourself and a special, one-off 25th Anniversary list.
Over 100 UK hotels have been named Best of the Best this year, with an impressive 11 placing on world lists and a Liverpool venue featuring among the UK’s best.
The Resident Liverpool, located on Seel Street, was named No. 9 in the UK in Tripadvisor’s Top Hotels category - which was dominated by venues in London. The hotel is Liverpool’s No.1 hotel according to the travel guidance platform, with an overall rating of 4.7 out five stars.
Top 10 Hotels in the UK
- St. Ermin's Hotel, London
- Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Oxfordshire
- The Resident Covent Garden, London
- The Chesterfield Mayfair, London
- Greenhills Country House Hotel, Jersey
- Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry
- The Resident Soho, London
- The Royal Lancaster London, London
- The Resident Liverpool, Liverpool
- Hotel 41, London
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.