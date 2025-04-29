Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool hotel has been named among the UK’s best by Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor has revealed the winners of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels, celebrating the highest rated hotels in the world for 2025.

Analysing 12-months of review data from over 1.6 million hotels listed on the site, winners span 10 categories from the definitive Top Hotels through to All-Inclusive, B&Bs and Inns, Family-Friendly, Luxury, Small and Boutique and Pet-Friendly. This year also sees the launch of three new subcategories; One of a Kind, Treat Yourself and a special, one-off 25th Anniversary list.

Over 100 UK hotels have been named Best of the Best this year, with an impressive 11 placing on world lists and a Liverpool venue featuring among the UK’s best.

The Resident Liverpool, located on Seel Street, was named No. 9 in the UK in Tripadvisor’s Top Hotels category - which was dominated by venues in London. The hotel is Liverpool’s No.1 hotel according to the travel guidance platform, with an overall rating of 4.7 out five stars.

Taking the top spot is The Resident Liverpool, which was crowned Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2024. | The Resident Liverpool

Top 10 Hotels in the UK

St. Ermin's Hotel, London Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Oxfordshire The Resident Covent Garden, London The Chesterfield Mayfair, London Greenhills Country House Hotel, Jersey Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry The Resident Soho, London The Royal Lancaster London, London The Resident Liverpool, Liverpool Hotel 41, London