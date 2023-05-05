Register
Liverpool house prices: the 10 neighbourhoods where prices are falling the fastest

New data shows areas in Liverpool where house prices are falling the fastest - with one neighbourhood seeing property prices drop by more than 15%.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th May 2023, 10:10 BST

Some parts of England, including Liverpool, have seen house prices skyrocket in the last year analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, and some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price. But this isn’t the case for property prices in all areas - with one area of Liverpool seeing a 15.8% drop.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832. But some neighbourhoods have seen prices drop.

- 11 Liverpool neighbourhoods wth the fastest rising house prices.

- 11 Wirral neighbourhoods with the fastest rising house prices.

- 13 Sefton neighbourhoods with the fastest rising house prices.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Liverpool have seen the greatest fall in property prices in the last year.

Edge Hill had the fastest falling house prices in Liverpool - decreasing by 15.8%, from an average of £152,000 in September 2021 to £128,000 in September 2022. A difference of £24,000 in sale price.

Princes Park had the second fastest falling house prices in Liverpool - decreasing by 14.8%, from an average of £155,000 in September 2021 to £132,000 in September 2022. A difference of £23,000 in sale price.

Norris Green East had the third fastest falling house prices in Liverpool - decreasing by 14.2%, from an average of £153,000 in September 2021 to £131,250 in September 2022. A difference of £21,750 in sale price.

Speke West & Airport had the fourth fastest falling house prices in Liverpool - decreasing by 13.9%, from an average of £155,000 in September 2021 to £133,500 in September 2022. A difference of £21,500 in sale price.

