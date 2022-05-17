Michael Toohey died from multiple injuries sustained following an attack last month. A man from Walton has now been charged with murder.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of teenager Michael Toohey, who died after being attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre

Michael, 18, of Oil Street, Liverpool, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road on April 16 and sadly passed away a short time later.

A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

Michael Toohey. Image: Family handout

Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton was arrested on Monday and has now been charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 17.

A 33-year-old man of no fixed address, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, has been conditionally bailed.

A 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley remains on bail following her arrest last month on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Family pays tribute to ‘caring’ father-to-be

Michael’s family issued a moving tribute following his death last month, describing him as ‘caring and courageous’ and revealing he was due to become a father to a baby boy in just a few months.

In a statement, the family said: “Michael was adored by everybody who had the pleasure to meet him. His cheeky smile would light up any room, he was kind caring courageous and idolised his sisters and was a brilliant uncle.

“My son was what you’d describe as a beautiful well mannered placid young man, soon to be a daddy to a young boy who’s due in just three months.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information on the incident can contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261.