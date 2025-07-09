Liverpool John Lennon Airport crowned UK's best in new global rankings
Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has been crowned UK's best in new global rankings.
The busy airport in Speke - which was once again crowned the UK’s best by Which? last year - was also crowned the UK’s favourite at the 2025 edition of the Travel Gossip Awards this spring.
Now LJLA has been recognised as the UK’s best in AirHelp’s new global report. 250 airports from across 68 countries were given an AirHelp Score out of ten, after being assessed in three key categories of Punctuality, Customer Opinions, and Food & Shops.
The data revealed another disappointing year for European airports, with only nine airports making it into the top 50 and Liverpool John Lennon Airport emerging as the first British airport, in 35th place globally with a score of 7.99.
The second-best performing UK airport was London City Airport, which placed 56th with a score of 7.87.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.