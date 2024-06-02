Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK's ‘best’ airport is set for its busiest summer yet and there a few things you can do to help ensure a smooth departure.

It is Liverpool John Lennon Airport's busiest time of the year once again, as thousands of passengers from across the North West and North Wales are expected to jet off abroad from the hub for their main holiday over the coming weeks.

Once again the airport has been named best in the UK by consumer champions Which? Those passengers who flew from Liverpool John Lennon reported a 'first-class experience, from start to finish'. Parking was hassle free and 'reasonably priced', it was a short walk to the terminal, where they encountered 'friendly and helpful' staff and whizzed through security in an average of just 11 minutes.

The arrival of Jet2 with their flights operating to 20 sunshine destinations and bringing an expected additional 500,000 passengers through the airport, means the airport is planning ahead for its busiest summer since the pandemic.

Robin Tudor, Head of PR at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, told LiverpoolWorld: "We always say to passengers - don’t leave everything to the last minute. Plan ahead because it makes life a lot more relaxing when you get to the airport in the first place and also it can save you money. Book your car parking early, book other bits and pieces of your journey and you save money. So, don’t leave those kind of things for the last minute!"

Parking prices vary depending on the duration of your stay and the type of parking you've paid for. If you're looking to take public transport, the closest train station to Liverpool John Lennon Airport is Liverpool South Parkway. Located three miles away from the airport itself, buses are available between the airport and the station and operate up to every 20 minutes.

Robin Tudor, Head of PR at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool was one of the UK's first airports and at the forefront of aviation in the region for many years and there has been a lot of change over the past nine decades both in terms of levels of passenger numbers, the location of the terminal building and the runway.