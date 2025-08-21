Liverpool John Moores University finalises a major office space acquisition ahead of a £12.5m transformation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) has agreed a three-year deal on 24,360 sq ft of Grade A office space at City Square, which will become temporary accommodation for teaching staff and students during the major transformation of the university’s Henry Cotton Building.

Global real estate advisor CBRE acted for LJMU on the deal - the largest to complete in the city this year - with LJMU taking the final available floor in the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth-floor office accommodation, on Tithebarn Street in Liverpool’s core business district, will be remodelled over the summer to meet the university’s needs, providing high-quality teaching and student space from next month.

LJMU’s £12.5m project to redevelop the Henry Cotton Building starts in October this year, and is earmarked for completion by July 2027. The works aim to “decarbonise the building, provide flexible, modern new facilities for students and staff and create a new look”.

City Square Liverpool. | Submitted

The City Square building, which sits in a major artery with access to the city centre, is spread over six floors and provides occupiers with a wealth of on-site amenities and facilities, including private roof terrace, cycle storage, flexible layouts and more.

The Jo Makin drama building has also been sold to the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) for an undisclosed sum. The 13,551 sq ft building on Hope Place in Liverpool was ancillary space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Askem, Director of Estate Development at LJMU, said: “We are pleased to have secured space in City Square to provide high-quality temporary accommodation while we redevelop Henry Cotton Building.

“City Square is in an ideal location within our City Campus, making it easily accessible for our students, staff and visitors.”