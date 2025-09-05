Wirral man wanted in connection with murder of his dad

Merseyside Police are reappealing to the public to find a man accused of murdering his father.

Karl O'Hare, 42, has been wanted since 2003 in connection with the murder of his father John and the attempted murder of his mother Diane at his home in Birch Close, Oxton on 11 December 2002. Diane sadly died in 2019 as a result of her serious injuries.

In 2003, Karl O'Hare failed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing. In 2004, his brother Mark Williams, then 25, was found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and attempted murder, and sentenced to life. Williams was subsequently found hanged at Ashworth Hospital in 2014.

Karl O'Hare is described as white, 6ft tall, with a cleft lip. When last seen, he had short brown hair and a goatee. His current appearance is not known and he has links to Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Superintendent Matthew Moscrop said: "The warrant for Karl O'Hare's arrest was issued in 2003 but despite the time passed, we remain determined to track him down and put him before the courts.

Karl O'Hare. | Merseyside Police

“All information which comes into us is thoroughly reviewed and any further action taken. Extensive enquiries have been ongoing, including a previous media appeal, and this work will continue.

"John and Diane O'Hare are both now tragically deceased, as is Mark Williams, so if anyone knows where Karl is, search your conscious and tell us what you know.

“People's loyalties and circumstances can change, so if this applies to you, speak to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers and we will do the rest."

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via their website or call 101 quoting incident reference 0517278533.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.