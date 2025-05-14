Rail passengers should plan ahead as TransPennine Express introduces a new timetable.

A new rail timetable will take effect across northern England and Scotland on Sunday (May 18), with some TransPennine Express (TPE) routes experiencing changes to their timings.

The majority of services operating between Liverpool and Cleethorpes will be six carriage trains on Saturdays, increasing the number of seats. This change was first introduced to TPE trains on this route on weekdays in December 2024.

The increase will benefit those travelling on the train operator’s ‘South Route’ services which run between Liverpool Lime Street and Cleethorpes. Stops include Warrington, Manchester, Doncaster, Meadowhall, Sheffield and Grimsby.

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TransPennine Express, said: “Whilst the overwhelming majority of our services remain the same – customers should double check any regular journeys they make. “

“We continue to focus on creating a reliable punctual service for customers and our new timetable provides us with a great opportunity do this.”

As well as the introduction of the new timetable, TPE has been advising its customers that Network Rail has announced engineering projects will affect its services on various routes.

Andrew added: “We urge customers to check before they travel as services may be affected by engineering work. We would like to thank passengers for their patience while work is taking place.”

For more information about the timetable change, visit tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/timetables.