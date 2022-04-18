Liverpool murder investigation launched as man killed in city centre internet cafe

Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-man died following an attack at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre.
Emergency services were called to the venue on London Road following reports of an assault at around 5.50pm on Saturday.
The teenage victim was rushed to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.
Detective chief inspector Terry Davies said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved. “At the time of the incident, London Road would have been busy with people so I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity this evening at around 5.30pm onwards that saw or heard anything suspicious, or may have captured anything significant on their mobile phone, dashcam and CCTV to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
How to contact police
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help with police inquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook’ or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 786 of 16 April.