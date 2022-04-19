Police are questioning a 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley as enquiries continue.

Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-man died following an attack at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre.

Emergency services were called to the venue on London Road following reports of an assault at around 5.50pm on Saturday.

The teenage victim was rushed to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Detectives have since arrested a 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She is currently in custody where she is being questioned by detectives.

Police said London Road would have been very busy with shoppers at the time of the attack. Image: Google

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident.

Detective chief inspector Terry Davies said: “Although we have made an arrest our enquiries are still ongoing.

“This incident happened in a busy area of Liverpool City Centre on Saturday evening. We know there were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle driving erratically at that time.

“I am keen to appeal to those people to come forward so we can speak to them. Similarly anybody who may have mobile phone footage or dash cam footage then please come forward.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261976.