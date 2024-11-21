Two Liverpool museums to close in a matter of weeks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The International Slavery Museum and Maritime Museum on Liverpool’s waterfront will close on January 5, as ‘essential repair and maintenances work’ begins on the Grade I-listed venues, ahead of a ‘major’ redevelopment scheme.
The changes will see the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building become a dedicated entrance to the wider Maritime Museum for the first time in its history, with multi-functional cultural spaces including the new National Centre for Teaching Black History and continuing the partnership with the Centre for Study of International Slavery.
A striking iron and glass bridge will connect the re-imagined International Slavery Museum galleries in the Hartley Pavilion to the annexed MLK Jr Building, which was formerly home to Granada Television, and offer spectacular views both into and out of the Royal Albert Dock.
The scheme is part of the wider £58m Waterfront Transformation Project - spanning the area between the Royal Albert Dock and Mann Island - which aims to be ‘a catalyst for social and environmental improvements in the area’.
Laura Pye, Director at National Museums Liverpool, said the museum closures are “essential to ensure they survive for many more generations to come,” adding: “We know Liverpool’s waterfront will feel the loss of the museums while they’re closed, but this will be temporary.”
Both museums are expected to be closed until 2028, with their Archives Centre to reopen in a temporary space during the closure period and special pop-up displays off site being developed.
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.