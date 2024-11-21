Two Liverpool museums to close in a matter of weeks

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 14:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two popular Liverpool museums will close to the public in six weeks.

The International Slavery Museum and Maritime Museum on Liverpool’s waterfront will close on January 5, as ‘essential repair and maintenances work’ begins on the Grade I-listed venues, ahead of a ‘major’ redevelopment scheme.

The changes will see the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building become a dedicated entrance to the wider Maritime Museum for the first time in its history, with multi-functional cultural spaces including the new National Centre for Teaching Black History and continuing the partnership with the Centre for Study of International Slavery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A striking iron and glass bridge will connect the re-imagined International Slavery Museum galleries in the Hartley Pavilion to the annexed MLK Jr Building, which was formerly home to Granada Television, and offer spectacular views both into and out of the Royal Albert Dock.

Liverpool waterfront.Liverpool waterfront.
Liverpool waterfront. | Ant Clausen, courtesy of National Museums Liverpool
How the new pavilion entrance to the International Slavery Musuem via the Martin Luther King Building will look.How the new pavilion entrance to the International Slavery Musuem via the Martin Luther King Building will look.
How the new pavilion entrance to the International Slavery Musuem via the Martin Luther King Building will look. | Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

The scheme is part of the wider £58m Waterfront Transformation Project - spanning the area between the Royal Albert Dock and Mann Island - which aims to be ‘a catalyst for social and environmental improvements in the area’.

Laura Pye, Director at National Museums Liverpool, said the museum closures are “essential to ensure they survive for many more generations to come,” adding: “We know Liverpool’s waterfront will feel the loss of the museums while they’re closed, but this will be temporary.”

Both museums are expected to be closed until 2028, with their Archives Centre to reopen in a temporary space during the closure period and special pop-up displays off site being developed.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].

Related topics:MuseumsNational Museums Liverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice