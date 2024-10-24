The 1980s were a time of hardship for the people Liverpool, with a national recession, high unemployment rates, a rise in drug abuse and the tragic Hillsborough disaster of 1989. Economic instability caused unrest in the city and Merseyside’s police force had gained a reputation for being discriminatory towards the Black community.

The start of the decade saw civil disturbances erupt in the Liverpool 8 area - referred to as the 1981 ‘Toxteth Riots’ - and locals began to fight for change, opposing Thatcher’s government and electing the city’s first Labour council in 1983.

Despite facing great difficulty, the 80s proved to be a revolutionary time for Liverpool, with the Reds achieving great footballing success, the International Garden Festival drawing in huge crowds from around the world and the opening of a regenerated Albert Dock providing hope for the city.

Local bands such as Frankie Goes to Hollywood, The La’s, Echo and the Bunnymen, OMD and The Farm rose to the forefront of the post-punk music scene. Merseyside was even visited by royalty and Pope John Paul II paid a visit to the newly completed Liverpool Cathedral.

Much of the city looked very different to today, and we have a created a photo gallery showing what life was really like in Liverpool back in the 1980s...

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook , X (twitter) , Instagram , TikTok and email us at [email protected] .

1 . Liverpool in the 80s A murky, foggy day in Liverpool in 1980. | Nigel-Thompson/ CC License

2 . Liverpool in the 80s Liverpool players Kenny Dalglish and David Johnson hold the Football League Division One trophy after the Football League Division One match between Liverpool and Aston Villa held on May 3, 1980 at Anfield. Liverpool won the match 4-1 winning the league championship. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Liverpool in the 80s Lines of police with riot shields face a group of youths during riots in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, July 1981. | Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

4 . Liverpool in the 80s Wirral group Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) pictured in Liverpool in 1982. | Getty Images