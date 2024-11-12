The Royal Albert Dock could undergo a transformation as plans to ‘refresh’ the historic waterfront have been lodged.

Submitted to Liverpool City Council on behalf of Royal Albert Dock Liverpool Ltd, the proposals aim to improve and increase green areas around the docks, with additional planting, new furniture and improved accessibility.

Phase One of the plans - which will former a wider ‘masterplan’ - focuses on Hartley Quay, Mermaid Court and the Northern Gateway, with the works planned to commence in spring 2025 - should planning permission be granted.

According to Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, the upgrade features key priorities - which have surfaced after consultation with stakeholders, residents and the city council - such as celebrating the docks’ historic culture and architectural heritage, while improving visitor experience and creating softer landscapes.

Plans for the Royal Albert Dock - Northern Gateway. | Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Plans for the Royal Albert Dock - Hartley Quay. | Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

The Planning and Heritage Statement reads: “It is recognised that the current landscaping of the public realm, although retaining some historic characteristics, is largely the result of the 1980s reinterpretation of the Royal Albert Dock estate. Despite the Royal Albert Dock’s role as a key visitor destination, is currently not accessible to all. In addition, the current soft landscaping is not well adapted to the waterfront location and is limited to formal planters.”

The three initial areas of the dock will be developed as part of a multi-zonal strategy, with each zone responding to the characteristics of its surroundings, climatic conditions and existing buildings. They will also benefit from ‘adaptive planting’ with up to 40 new species of plants that have been chosen to grow and thrive in the sometimes harsh conditions of the waterfront.

Underutilised areas will be improved with new seating and furniture, and the cobbles will be treated with a grinding machine to provider smoother routes and improved accessibility for wheelchair and pushchair users.

At the North site entrance adjacent to currently closed Tate Liverpool, Mermaid Courtyard is designated as a nature-led extension to the art gallery, offering a space that can be used for community based events and workshops.

Plans for the Royal Albert Dock - Hartley Quay. | Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Plans for the Royal Albert Dock. | Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

The walkway adjacent to the Maritime Museum, Hartley Quay, will be reconfigured to increase accessibility and provide a welcoming waterfront space, with new plants, picnic tables and benches which will have a chunky, timber aesthetic reflective of the former industry of the docks.

Lastly, the Northern Gateway - the entrance to the docks opposite the Hilton hotel - will be greener and more welcoming, with new plants, places to sit and information boards and signage.

Despite the Royal Albert Dock being home to the largest collection of Grade I listed buildings in the country, the proposals “will not impact listed heritage assets directly by way of interaction with historic fabric, nor the curtilage of any listed building” therefore Listed Building consent will not be required.

Plans for the Royal Albert Dock - Mermaid Court. | Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Royal Dock Liverpool Ltd has worked closely with Liverpool-based design studio, Planit, on the design proposals. Danny Marsh, Studio Director, said: “This was an exciting opportunity to refresh the Royal Albert Dock public realm masterplan, and reassess the collective priorities of the landlord, tenants, public and planet.

“The Royal Albert Dock is one of the most important historical and cultural sites in the UK, and we want to make this an inviting and attractive place for everyone for generations to come.”

The proposals will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee.

