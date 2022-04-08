A quarter of Brits have digestive issues – but have simply learned to live with it rather than getting them checked out

A ‘touring toilet Cubicle Confessional’ came to Liverpool this week to help residents break the ‘poo taboo’ after it was named as one of the most constipated cities in the UK in new research.

Data also shows a quarter of Brits have digestive issues – but have simply learned to live with it rather than getting them checked out.

The research was commissioned by Fybogel, prior to the launch of its Cubicle Confessional, which gives members of the public the chance to talk about their bowel habits to a heath expert from charity Guts UK.

Marguerite de Durfort, from Fybogel, said:“We want to help people in the UK from suffering in silence and work towards breaking the ‘poo taboo’.”

The cubicle visited three UK cities with some of the highest rates for hospital admission for constipation - London, Northampton and Liverpool.

The confessional was commissioned after figures showed that nearly a quarter of people aren’t sure what to look out for when it comes to checking the health of their number-twos.

Ms de Durfort said: “We know, for so many, the embarrassment that comes with ‘the poo chat’ can limit our understanding of our digestive system and stop us receiving the treatment we might need.”

What did the figures reveal?

A poll of 2,000 adults found 18 per cent don’t consider the frequency of their bowel movements to be ‘normal’.

More than 13% haven’t had a digestive symptom treated or diagnosed because they don’t feel they understand enough it.

17% of people fear doctors won’t take them seriously if they try and make an appointment to discuss their digestive symptoms.

55% of the public feel uncomfortable talking about their bowel movements with a doctor.

26% lacked energy in their day-to-day lives and 19 per cent felt their workplace productivity was affected.

58% went as far as to say their digestive health has a direct impact on their mental health.

76% feel there is a ‘poo taboo’ and people are generally embarrassed to talk about their bowel movements.

25% worry that sharing details about their bowel habits may also reveal things about their lifestyle choices.

Ms De Durfort, added: “If we want people to take anything away from our research and touring Cubicle Confessional, it is that digestive symptoms are common.