Liverpool named fastest-talking city in the North and third fastest in the UK

Certain accents can be difficult to understand - with Scouse and Glaswegian often being noted as particularly hard. But, where do people speak the fastest?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We all know that certain accents can be pretty difficult for outsiders to understand - with Scouse, Brummy, Geordie and Glaswegian often being noted as particularly hard. But, where do people speak the most quickly?

To identify the parts of the UK with the fastest and slowest talkers, Preply found the ten most populated UK cities and analysed the transcripts of videos from local news stations and podcasts to calculate the average words said per minute for each city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research identified that, on average, Brits say 189 words per minute and, unsurprisingly, Liverpool was named the fastest talking city in the North. So, which city was the quickest in the UK?

The fastest-talking UK city was revealed as Leicester, with an average speech rate per minute of 255 words, followed by Glasgow with an average of 218 words per minute. In third place was Liverpool, with an average of 210 words per minute and at the bottom was Edinburgh with just 132 words.

Despite Birmingham often being noted as one of the ‘worst’ British accents, Brummies came in at second to last with an average of 164 words per minute.

The fastest talking UK cities - ranked by average words per minute