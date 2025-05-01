15 of the biggest new shops, restaurants and bars opening in Liverpool this year

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st May 2025, 12:57 BST

Liverpool is set to welcome an array of new shops, restaurants, and bars in 2025, as big names in retail and dining prepare to launch their latest ventures in the city.

2025 is set to be a huge year for new openings in Liverpool city centre, with Liverpool ONE welcoming some of the biggest global brands.

The outdoor shopping complex continues to thrive despite turbulent times for the UK high street, with vacant units rarely staying empty for long, and major brands seemingly queuing up for a chance to launch on Paradise Street and South John Street.

- Inside UNIQLO's stunning new Liverpool store

Many huge names in the retail world - including UNIQLO and Bath & Body Works - have already opened in the city in recent weeks with many more gearing up to welcome members of the public.

We have put together a list of the biggest stores and restaurants opening in Liverpool in 2025, including recent newcomers and shops yet to launch.

Kiko Milano is opening on Paradise Street, opposite UNIQLO. An opening date has not yet been announced.

1. Kiko Milano, Paradise Street

Kiko Milano is opening on Paradise Street, opposite UNIQLO. An opening date has not yet been announced. | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Miniso is opening in Liverpool ONE. An exact date has not been announced but Miniso confirmed it will open in May.

2. Miniso, South John Street

Miniso is opening in Liverpool ONE. An exact date has not been announced but Miniso confirmed it will open in May. | Gaby Soutar

Hume opened on Gradwell Street in April, serving up delicious meals made with wholefoods.

3. Hume, Gradwell Street

Hume opened on Gradwell Street in April, serving up delicious meals made with wholefoods. | Emma Dukes / Hume

Giggling Squid is looking to take over part of the Grade II listed former Barclays Bank on Castle Street. According to planning documents submitted to Liverpool Council, the brand seeks to transform the building into a Thai restaurant.

4. Giggling Squid, Castle Street

Giggling Squid is looking to take over part of the Grade II listed former Barclays Bank on Castle Street. According to planning documents submitted to Liverpool Council, the brand seeks to transform the building into a Thai restaurant. | Giggling Squid

