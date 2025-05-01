2025 is set to be a huge year for new openings in Liverpool city centre, with Liverpool ONE welcoming some of the biggest global brands.

The outdoor shopping complex continues to thrive despite turbulent times for the UK high street, with vacant units rarely staying empty for long, and major brands seemingly queuing up for a chance to launch on Paradise Street and South John Street.

Many huge names in the retail world - including UNIQLO and Bath & Body Works - have already opened in the city in recent weeks with many more gearing up to welcome members of the public.

We have put together a list of the biggest stores and restaurants opening in Liverpool in 2025, including recent newcomers and shops yet to launch.

1 . Kiko Milano, Paradise Street Kiko Milano is opening on Paradise Street, opposite UNIQLO. An opening date has not yet been announced. | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Miniso, South John Street Miniso is opening in Liverpool ONE. An exact date has not been announced but Miniso confirmed it will open in May. | Gaby Soutar

3 . Hume, Gradwell Street Hume opened on Gradwell Street in April, serving up delicious meals made with wholefoods. | Emma Dukes / Hume