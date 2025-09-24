We are so proud to run England's oldest record store right here in Liverpool

An historic Liverpool record shop is set to be officially recognised as England’s oldest independent record store with the unveiling of a plaque this weekend.

The Musical Box record shop in Tuebrook has a vast history spanning almost eight decades, selling records since 1947 and remaining within the same family and the same building ever since it opened.

Jack Lewis started the business back in 1947. His sister, Dorothy Lewis, bought the shop in 1951, and it is now a fourth-generation family-run business.

The store’s reputation extends far beyond the Liverpool City Region, thanks in part to its connections with The Beatles during their formative years. Music fans from across the globe regularly visit The Musical Box, drawn by its rich history and unique atmosphere.

A special plaque will serve as a lasting tribute to The Musical Box’s extraordinary contribution to the city’s cultural landscape, and will be unveiled by Antiques Roadshow expert Wayne Colqhoun at 1pm on Saturday (September 27).

Paula Quinn, Co-owner of The Musical Box, said: “We are deeply honoured that The Musical Box will have a permanent tribute and recognition for being the oldest Independent Record Shop in England.

“This is not just a proud moment for our family, but also a celebration of Liverpool’s long and rich musical heritage. Music has always been at the heart of our city and we are extremely honoured to have played a small part in that story over the decades and generations.

“We are so thankful to all our loyal customers who have supported us over the decades and made this possible for us. We are so proud to be able to have this title in our city.”