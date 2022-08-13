Ninth man charged with murder of Michael Toohey, Steve Rotheram writes to Arriva boss, Liverpool through to shortlist to host Eurovision 2023.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🚨 A ninth man has been charged with the murder of teenager Michael Toohey, who died after being attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre. The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road in April. He sadly passed away a short time later.

Read More Ninth man charged with murder of Michael Toohey after fatal internet cafe attack

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🚌 The Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region has contacted the managing director for Arriva UK to tell senior management they need to take the ongoing strike in Merseyside more seriously. Local residents have faced travel disruptions for over three weeks.

📝 Liverpool has been named on the seven-city shortlist to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 after 'sailing through' the first phase of the process. The city will now go head to head with Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield in their bid to stage next year's event.