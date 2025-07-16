Award-winning Liverpool pizza restaurant hit with zero star food hygiene rating

A popular Liverpool pizza restaurant has received a zero star food hygiene rating.

Located just off Duke Street, on Campbell Square, Amalia offers contemporary Italian cuisine to enjoy in-house or to takeaway. With delicious options such as risotto, pasta and antipasti, it is pizza that Amalia is known for - with a range of authentic Italian pizzas available at reasonable prices.

The popular restaurant has earned a variety of accolades since launching in 2016, including the title of ‘Best Pizza’ at the 2023 Italian Awards. It also has a very respectable Google rating of 4.4 out of five stars, from more than 2,400 reviews.

But, despite the eatery’s impressive track record, Amalia has been hit with a zero star food hygiene rating.

The restaurant received the score following a visit from inspectors on June 16, 2025. Some details of the inspection have now been released and show that, at the time of the visit, ‘major improvement’ was necessary in all three key areas, which are: hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of facilities; management of food safety.

According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at the following:

Hygienic food handling : Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene. Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

In a statement shared with LiverpoolWorld, a spokesperson for Amalia said: “Unfortunately in our last inspection we had some issues in the back cellar which we sorted out straight away.

“Our paperwork , training and food safety standards in the kitchen we take very serious after so many years - that’s why we’re open as usual. We’ve never been advised to close or anything like that.

“We have been in touch with the Environmental Health Officers and they are very happy about the improvement we did already in the cellar.

“We waiting for the new inspection to be done within weeks.”