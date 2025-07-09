12 Liverpool restaurants and takeaways receive new food hygiene ratings including one stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:12 BST

Discover which Liverpool restaurants received updated food hygiene ratings.

12 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and bars have been given new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of July 9, 2025.

Costa Coffee received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 23, 2025.

1. Costa Coffee, Penny Lane Neighbourhood Centre, Church Road, Liverpool

Costa Coffee received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 23, 2025. | Contributed

First Choice received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 10, 2025.

2. First Choice, Picton Road, Liverpool

First Choice received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 10, 2025. | Google

H Jungs received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 10, 2025.

3. H Jungs, West Derby Road, Liverpool

H Jungs received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 10, 2025. | Google

Bhaji Indian Takeaway received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 9, 2025.

4. Bhaji Indian Takeaway, West Derby Road, Liverpool

Bhaji Indian Takeaway received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 9, 2025. | Google

