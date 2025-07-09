The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of July 9, 2025.

1 . Costa Coffee, Penny Lane Neighbourhood Centre, Church Road, Liverpool Costa Coffee received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 23, 2025. | Contributed

2 . First Choice, Picton Road, Liverpool First Choice received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 10, 2025. | Google

3 . H Jungs, West Derby Road, Liverpool H Jungs received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 10, 2025. | Google